FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:FLD) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 160.22% from the stock’s current price.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Trading Down 32.8 %

FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

