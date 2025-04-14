Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.60 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

PTON stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.21. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,162,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,953.52. This trade represents a 23.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,207,685.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,269 shares in the company, valued at $646,735.05. The trade was a 65.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock worth $5,522,838 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

