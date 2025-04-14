Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Price

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $396.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $29.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $77,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,472.64. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $52,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,178. This trade represents a 17.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,791 shares of company stock worth $380,669 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 11,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 84.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 11,262.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

