ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Sharmila Nebhrajani Purchases 11,930 Shares

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 11,930 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,993.10 ($10,458.07).

ITV Price Performance

ITV stock opened at GBX 70.18 ($0.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ITV plc has a 1 year low of GBX 61.29 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.69. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 9.60 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. ITV had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITV plc will post 1120 EPS for the current year.

ITV Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.15%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITV

ITV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.