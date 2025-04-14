Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $31.98 Million Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,411,000 after purchasing an additional 94,668 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4,104.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,712,000 after buying an additional 74,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,079,000 after buying an additional 66,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,653,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $425.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $444.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.69 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

