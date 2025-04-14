Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,155,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.44.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $469.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.06 and a 200 day moving average of $523.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

