Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $16.83 Million Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 480,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,828,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,197,000 after acquiring an additional 617,218 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,825 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,025,000 after purchasing an additional 996,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $41,317,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

