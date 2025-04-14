Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 306,280 Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 306,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Entergy from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $81.71 on Monday. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

