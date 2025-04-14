206,580 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Bought by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 206,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,972,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.19% of Camden Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $107.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

