iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Raised by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,513,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,991 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $146,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,479,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.