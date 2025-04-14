Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Strategy by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,952.35. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Strategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.09.

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $299.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Strategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 3.46.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

