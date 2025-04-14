Large Cap Stocks To Follow Today – April 13th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, Apple, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, and Microsoft are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of well-established companies that have large market capitalizations, typically exceeding $10 billion. These stocks are generally associated with stability, consistent earnings, and robust market presence, making them a popular choice for conservative and institutional investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.36 on Friday, reaching $110.93. 312,748,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,750,490. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.36.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.96. 128,603,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,877,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.09. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $810.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.40. The stock had a trading volume of 52,407,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,858,069. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.44. The company has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.15. 87,256,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,952,380. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $543.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,619,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,764,979. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,532,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,592,001. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.23 and a 200 day moving average of $208.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $388.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,826,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,240,524. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

