Sunriver Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,385,585 Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,503,000. Verra Mobility comprises about 4.0% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 585.1% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

