Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) is Sunriver Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 486,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,968 shares during the quarter. Huron Consulting Group accounts for approximately 7.2% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $60,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 543,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,503,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,240,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,447,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $143.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.58. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $153.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total transaction of $71,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,103.07. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,740.02. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $11,484,452 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

