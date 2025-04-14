Senvest Management LLC Makes New $13.76 Million Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,759,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $3,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $162.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $387.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,124,258.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at $55,379,548.84. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,113,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,059,596. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,015 shares of company stock valued at $13,208,285. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

