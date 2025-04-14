Senvest Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,671,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812,602 shares during the quarter. Janus International Group makes up about 1.3% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $41,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 260,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 24,403 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,797,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,593,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 44,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,544,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on Janus International Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Janus International Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JBI opened at $6.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.