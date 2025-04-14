Senvest Management LLC Grows Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,601,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.09% of AudioCodes worth $25,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Value Base Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,665,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 188,074 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in AudioCodes by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 107,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 95.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 50,704 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Price Performance

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 3%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AudioCodes from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AudioCodes

AudioCodes Profile

(Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.