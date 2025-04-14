XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 6,335 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,708,000 after purchasing an additional 523,244 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 127,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $139.25 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.49 and its 200 day moving average is $161.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.21.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total value of $91,439.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,953.95. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

