XTX Topco Ltd Has $2.19 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

OKE stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

