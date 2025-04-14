Senvest Management LLC Sells 258,711 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Senvest Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,233,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258,711 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital comprises 4.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Kornit Digital worth $131,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 654.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $889.70 million, a PE ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 2.08. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

