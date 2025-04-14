Dagco Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Dagco Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,557.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Climber Capital SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance
SPTM opened at $64.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.
