Carlyle Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR)

Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 269,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. OnKure Therapeutics comprises 0.5% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of OnKure Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of OnKure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of OnKure Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

OnKure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OKUR opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75. OnKure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.51). As a group, research analysts anticipate that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OnKure Therapeutics Profile

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

