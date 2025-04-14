20,842 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 147,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $956,653.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,091 shares in the company, valued at $17,760,529.79. The trade was a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $671,272.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,826,540.99. The trade was a 5.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $141.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.63%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

