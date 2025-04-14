SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Dagco Inc.

Dagco Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,840 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Dagco Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

