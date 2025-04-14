215,297 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Acquired by Broyhill Asset Management

Broyhill Asset Management purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 215,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000. Avantor accounts for approximately 4.0% of Broyhill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,512,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,145,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,813 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,091,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AVTR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,753.87. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.