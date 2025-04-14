Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 541 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,774,000. Moment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,420,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after buying an additional 387,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,454,000 after acquiring an additional 174,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,431 shares during the period.

IJK stock opened at $79.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

