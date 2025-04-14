CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $92.81 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,956,404.35. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,852 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,080. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

