Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $551,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $9,833,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 585.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $785.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $875.51 and a 200 day moving average of $973.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,073.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.