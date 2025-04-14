Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 141.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,952 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $93,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480. The trade was a 84.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,588,356. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,176 shares of company stock worth $5,486,304. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $60.50 on Monday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

