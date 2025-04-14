Madden Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.0% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 190.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares in the last quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 49,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $694,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

