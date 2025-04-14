SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHB. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,873.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 463.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $91.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.51. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $84.48 and a 12 month high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

