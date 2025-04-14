Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 1.1% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ opened at $63.29 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.72. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.2014 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

