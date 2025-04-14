iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $536.98 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $574.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

