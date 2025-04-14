Promethos Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 16,866 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Promethos Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Benchmark raised their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.20.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $174,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,937,295.29. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $103,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,970. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDDY stock opened at $172.06 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.53.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

