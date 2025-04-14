Promethos Capital LLC Buys 15,012 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Promethos Capital LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 5.3% of Promethos Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,176,000 after purchasing an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $2,674,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $107.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $219.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

