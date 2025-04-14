New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. Sells 523,500 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,500 shares during the period. Edgewise Therapeutics comprises 36.8% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $27,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 341,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 191,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,071,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 70,964 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 8,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $259,339.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares in the company, valued at $434,774.34. This represents a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 496,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,809,075 shares in the company, valued at $298,106,679.75. The trade was a 3.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $986,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EWTX shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

EWTX stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.32. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $38.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.