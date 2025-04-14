Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 137,950 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials comprises about 4.6% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $157,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of EXP opened at $223.27 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.61 and a 12 month high of $321.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.40.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

