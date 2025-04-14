Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,675,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $22,033,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,745,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,477,000 after acquiring an additional 598,290 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 680,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 704,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 295,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.63 and a beta of 1.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 4,300.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIP. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.