Value Partners Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CSX by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $473,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 166,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 137.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in CSX by 260.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 24,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of CSX opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

