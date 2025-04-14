Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 670 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.4117 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

