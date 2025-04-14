Value Partners Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,157,266 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for about 0.2% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Open Text by 3.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Open Text by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Open Text by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Open Text by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Price Performance

Open Text stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.13. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTEX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Open Text from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.18.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

