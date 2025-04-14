Tribune Investment Group LP Invests $4.81 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Tribune Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000. CRH accounts for about 2.7% of Tribune Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,562,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,605,000 after purchasing an additional 114,072 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CRH by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CRH by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,732,000 after buying an additional 232,977 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $84.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

