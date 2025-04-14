Tribune Investment Group LP Makes New $7.98 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tribune Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,000. Union Pacific makes up 4.5% of Tribune Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $218.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.24.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

