iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Campion Asset Management’s Largest Position

Campion Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $292.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

