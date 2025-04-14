Campion Asset Management Sells 692 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Campion Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises about 2.6% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGM. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 146,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 65,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $87.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.67. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $108.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.26.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

