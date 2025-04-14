Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Shares Acquired by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hafnia were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hafnia by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,627 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hafnia by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 646,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 188,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hafnia by 7,756.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Hafnia by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 45,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth about $668,000.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Hafnia Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of HAFN stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. Hafnia Limited has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2.47.

Hafnia Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Hafnia’s payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAFN

Hafnia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.