Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Campion Asset Management’s 6th Largest Position

Campion Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.2% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $49.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

