Causeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,966 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 254.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter worth about $752,000.

URTH opened at $146.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $132.93 and a twelve month high of $164.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

