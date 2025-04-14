Causeway Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 185,494 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $283,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SEA by 2,163.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 71,214 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SEA by 33.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $117.86 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 785.73 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

