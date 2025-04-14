SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $493.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.68.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

