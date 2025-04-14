SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
ISRG opened at $493.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.68.
Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG
Intuitive Surgical Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.